"More than Rs 100 lakh cr given to states for their development in last 9 years": PM Modi 

Listing out the achievements of his government over the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that over Rs 100 lakh crore have been given to states under his tenure and in contrast to the Rs 30 lakh crore given to them prior to 2014, when he was voted to power. Addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort, the prime minister Modi said,"Before 2014, Rs 30 lakh crore were given to states for development. In the last 9 years, we have given more than Rs 100 lakh crore to the states. Before 2014, for housing of the poor Rs 90,000 crore were spent, under our government it has crossed Rs 4 lakh crore. Our government is spending more than Rs 10 lakh crore so that our farmers can get subsidised urea."

PM Modi said it is 'Modi's gaurantee' that In coming years, India will be counted amongst the top three economies. The prime minister lauded the country's economic growth under his tenure and said that India has become the fifth-largest economy in the world with the contributions made by the people of the nation.

"When we came to power in 2014, we were in the 10th position in the global economic system. Today, with the efforts of 140 crore Indians, we have reached the fifth position, This did not happen just like that. The demon of corruption that had the country in its clutches -we stopped leakages and created a strong economy," PM Modi said. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi hoisted the national flag today as the nation woke up to its 77th Independence Day.

On his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane. This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into 'Amrit Kaal'. (ANI)

