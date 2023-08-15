‘Next August 15, will present account of country's achievements,’ PM Modi says will return to Red Fort in 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 77th Independence Day on Tuesday asserted that he will return to power in 2024 and will detail the country's achievements. "The next five years are for unprecedented development. The biggest golden moment to realise the dream of 2047 is the next five years. The next time, on August 15, I will present before you the achievements and developments of the country from this Red Fort," PM Modi said.

Delivering his 10th consecutive Independence Day speech, ahead the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Prime Minister recited a poem to exhort people to fulfil the 2047 aim he set for them to make the country developed by the time 100 years of freedom are celebrated. "Chalta chalata kaal chakra, Amrit kaal ka bhaal chakra, sabke sapne apne sapne, panpe sapne saare, dheer chale veer chale, chale yuva humare, neeti sahi reeti naayi, gati sahi raah nayi, chuno chunauti seena taan, jag mein badhao desh ka naam..."

In the conclusion of his speech, PM Modi said, "It should be our resolve that when the tricolour is hoisted in 2047 it is of developed India." The prime minister in his address referred to the people of India as "my family members" (parivaarjan) from his previous "my fellow citizens". (deshvasiyon).

PM Modi began his Independence Day speech with, "My beloved 140 crore family members." The prime minister called on the people to get rid of corruption, nepotism and appeasement. He said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – "party of the family, by the family and for the family".

"I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - corruption, dynasty and appeasement," he added. Balloons in the colours of the Tiranga were released at the Red Fort in the national capital after the conclusion of PM's speech. After his address, PM Modi interacted with cadets of the NCC.

This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden era). PM Modi had previously outlined the Centre's commitment to make India a developed country by 2047, which will be the centenary year of the country's independence. (ANI)

