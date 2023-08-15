Freedom of speech being 'attacked' in country: Rajasthan Cong chief
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday charged that peoples freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, and said it is worrying for democracy.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday charged that people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, and said it is ''worrying'' for democracy. Dotasra, who unfurled the tricolour at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters, said the Congress is working to keep the country united, maintain brotherhood and strengthen it as per constitutional values. "The way people's freedom of speech and right to work are being attacked in the country, it is worrying for democracy of our country," he said.
Dotasra also charged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Parliament through a ''conspiracy'', but our Constitution and judiciary is so strong and transparent that he got justice and the right to speak in the Lok Sabha. He said the Congress is united against the ''agenda of weakening democracy, intimidating people and spreading hatred''. Dotasra said the biggest threat to democracy has become how people's representatives are being ''intimidated''. There has been a threat to their freedom of speech and action, he charged and added that's why it is the responsibility of all of us to strengthen the country. Dotasra also honoured freedom fighter Shobharam at the state Congress headquarters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dotasra
- Constitution
- Rahul Gandhi
- Govind Singh Dotasra
- Congress
- Sabha
- Parliament
ALSO READ
Defamation case: BJP leader Purnesh Modi seeks dismissal of Rahul Gandhi’s appeal in SC
Constitution allows Parliament to make laws for Delhi; remarks made against it are political with no basis: Amit Shah on Services Bill.
All INDIA bloc members and those who respect Constitution will vehemently oppose bill that replaces Delhi services ordinance: AAP.
‘Modi surname remark’: Attitude of Rahul Gandhi reveals arrogant entitlement; doesn’t deserves stay on conviction, complainant to SC
Lok Sabha passes Constitution (Scheduled castes) Order Amendment Bill 2023