PM Modi praises Ricky Kej for National Anthem rendition: Will make every Indian proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej over his rendition of the country's national anthem recorded with the largest orchestra ever, and said it will make every Indian proud.

Kej on Monday shared the video of ''Jana Gana Mana'', featuring a 100-piece British orchestra from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

Sharing the award-winning musician's video on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, ''Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.'' The ''Jana Gana Mana'' rendition was recorded just in time for India's 77th Independence Day.

''A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London,” Kej tweeted on Tuesday.

''This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem, and it is spectacular! The ‘Jaya He’ at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer,'' he added.

Kej and the Indian mission in London called on members of the diaspora to share the one-minute-long video as they mark the milestone.

The RPO is recognised as the UK’s ''most in-demand'' orchestra, founded by Sir Thomas Beecham in 1946 – a year before India’s independence.

