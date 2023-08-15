Left Menu

PM Modi praises Ricky Kej for National Anthem rendition: Will make every Indian proud

Felt great as an Indian composer, he added.Kej and the Indian mission in London called on members of the diaspora to share the one-minute-long video as they mark the milestone.The RPO is recognised as the UKs most in-demand orchestra, founded by Sir Thomas Beecham in 1946 a year before Indias independence.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 11:43 IST
PM Modi praises Ricky Kej for National Anthem rendition: Will make every Indian proud
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised three-time Grammy winner Ricky Kej over his rendition of the country's national anthem recorded with the largest orchestra ever, and said it will make every Indian proud.

Kej on Monday shared the video of ''Jana Gana Mana'', featuring a 100-piece British orchestra from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London.

Sharing the award-winning musician's video on X, formerly Twitter, PM Modi said, ''Wonderful. It will certainly make every Indian proud.'' The ''Jana Gana Mana'' rendition was recorded just in time for India's 77th Independence Day.

''A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to perform India’s National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London,” Kej tweeted on Tuesday.

''This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem, and it is spectacular! The ‘Jaya He’ at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer,'' he added.

Kej and the Indian mission in London called on members of the diaspora to share the one-minute-long video as they mark the milestone.

The RPO is recognised as the UK’s ''most in-demand'' orchestra, founded by Sir Thomas Beecham in 1946 – a year before India’s independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
2
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023