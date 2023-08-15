Development of all sections of society is real growth: Odisha CM

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday called upon the citizens to cooperate and support the state government's endeavour for inclusive growth of all sections of the society. Patnaik said this while addressing the people after hoisting the National Flag at the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Exhibition Ground here. He said the state is now progressing taking all sections of the people like the poor, farmers, women, tribals, artists and youths.

''Development of all sections of the society is the real growth,'' the chief minister said, adding that Odisha has reached the age of transformation and undergoing major positive changes in education, healthcare, tourism, infrastructure and other fields due to the application of the 5T initiative.

He said all including the poor, middle-class and rich have benefitted from the state's transformative measures in different sectors. Noting that the economy of the state has strengthened while poverty has substantially declined, the chief minister said the state has been receiving investments worth lakhs of rupees, creating employment opportunities for youth. Patnaik said the government has decided to open banking outlets in 4,373 unbanked panchayats of the state. Now people residing in every gram panchayat of Odisha will have access to banking services. Senior citizens, women and physically challenged persons will be the major beneficiaries of this initiative, he said. Referring to the social security of needy people, Patnaik said the state government has already an additional four lakh people under the Madhu Babu Pension Scheme. They will get pensions from August 15, the chief minister said. Reiterating that ''Every life is precious'', the chief minister said that the state government's Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojna has ensured quality healthcare service for everyone. He said that women are the face of development. The Mission Shakti has emerged as the engine of transformation for them, the chief minister said.

Patnaik also stated that in order to make the youths employable, the state will train around one lakh of them every year under the NUA scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)