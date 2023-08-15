On Independence Day, MP CM Chouhan announces housing scheme for poor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday announced the 'Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana' for the poor people left out of other government housing schemes, to ensure housing for all in the state. Chouhan was addressing a state-level Independence Day programme at the Lal Parade ground in Bhopal after hoisting the national flag. ''We have resolved that no poor person should be without a roof in the state. We have constructed 44 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Besides, 22 lakh more houses are to be constructed under Awas plus,'' he said. Chouhan expressed his government's commitment to provide houses to all the people in the state.

“Several poor people come to me saying they have mud houses and also not having their name in Awas plus. We have decided to launch Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana for those left in the Awas plus to provide free houses,” he said.

Chouhan noted there was a period when Madhya Pradesh was a BIMARU (category) state. “There were lack of amenities like roads, water and electricity. There is a huge difference between the situation at that time and now,” he said. In 2003, the terror of dacoits ruled in north MP, the CM said, adding the government decided to eliminate them and did it within six months. ''Earlier, Naxalites cut the throat of a minister (under Congress government), but we have eliminated them, besides demolishing the network SIMI (Students' Islamic Movement of India) in the state,'' he said. Comparing the BJP's governance in the state to the previous Congress regime, Chouhan said the per capita income has now reached to Rs 1.40 lakh from Rs 12,000 earlier (in 2003).

India is guiding the world under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)