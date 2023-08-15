Left Menu

Govt planning skill training for 2 crore women under 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, says official

The government is planning skill development training for two crore women under the Lakhpati Didi scheme that aims to encourage them to start micro-enterprises, a senior official said.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, said, It is my dream to make two crore lakhpati didis in villages.When you go to a village, you will find bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali medicine didi.

The government is planning skill development training for two crore women under the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme that aims to encourage them to start micro-enterprises, a senior official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, said, ''It is my dream to make two crore lakhpati didis in villages''.

''When you go to a village, you will find 'bank-wali didi, Anganwadi didi and dawai-wali (medicine) didi. It is my dream to make two crore lakhpati didis in villages,'' he said.

Elaborating on the issue, a senior official said the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme has been in place in some states and now the government is planning to train two crore women under it. The official also said that women would be trained in skills like plumbing, LED bulb making and operating and repairing drones among others.

Prime Minister Modi also said it is now being seen that more than men, women are studying STEM. He further said that the G-20 has also acknowledged India's approach of women-led development.

The prime minister also said, ''It is everyone's responsibility to ensure there is no atrocity against our daughters.''

