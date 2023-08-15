Left Menu

PM announces Rs 15,000 cr 'Vishwakarma Yojana' for people engaged in traditional skills

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 12:51 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a mega scheme, Vishwakarma Yojana, with an outlay of Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 crore, to boost livelihood opportunities for people engaged in traditional skills, including carpenters, masons and goldsmiths.

The scheme, mainly benefiting people belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti that falls on September 17.

In his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi highlighted that about 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty in the last five years on account of the government's developmental policies.

He announced a programme will be launched on the forthcoming Vishwakarma Jayanti for people earning livelihood with traditional skills either using tools or their own hands.

The Rs 13,000-Rs 15,000 crore scheme will provide strength to carpenters, goldsmiths, masons, laundry workers, and barbers, who mostly belong to the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, he said.

The Prime Minister said the various schemes ranging from housing schemes, provision of Rs 50,000 crore to street vendors through the PM SVANidhi scheme, and many more such programmes have aided 13.5 crore people to rise above the hardships of poverty.

Modi said that there can be no greater satisfaction in life than this.

In this 10th speech from the ramparts of the Red Ford, Modi said the Mudra Yojana, with a budget of over Rs 20 lakh crore, has provided opportunities for self-employment, businesses, and ventures for the youth of the country.

He said about eight crore people have started new businesses, and each entrepreneur has provided employment to one or two individuals.

The Prime Minister added that businesses too were supported during the COVID-19 pandemic, wherein MSMEs were supported with nearly 3.5 lakh crore rupees, preventing them from sinking and providing them strength.

