PM's I-Day Speech lays blueprint for India to become developed nation by 2047: Industry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech outlined the notable achievements of his government in the last decade, which have laid the blueprint for India becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, industry body CII said on Tuesday.

India is at a decisive turning point and has the strength to shape the new world order that was emerging in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, Modi said on August 15 and assured the countrymen of a ''New India'' with a bright future in next five years.

CII is confident that the prime minister's vision of seeing India emerge as the third largest global economy will be easily fructified in the next five years, its Director General Chandrajit Banerjee stated.

Modi's address from the ramparts of Red Fort on 77th Independence Day would further the national resolve to become a developed country by 2047 while it is marching fast to be amongst the third largest economies of the world, ASSOCHAM Secretary General Deepak Sood said.

CII's Banerjee said: ''The achievements and vision delineated by the prime minister in his speech have indeed set the perfect backdrop for lending strength and fortitude to India's ascent as the leading global superpower in the Amrit Kaal period.'' He said Modi's speech comprehensively outlined the notable achievements of the government in the last decade or so, which have laid the blueprint for India becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

ASSOCHAM's Sood said: ''India has surely seized the initiative to lead the world in several transformational areas like clean energy, global peace and prosperity with equity.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

