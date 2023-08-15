Left Menu

NCP's Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare meet party leader Nawab Malik

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:27 IST
NCP's Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare meet party leader Nawab Malik
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who support the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday met party MLA Nawab Malik who was recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

Patel later told reporters that they did not discuss any political issue.

Asked about a possible meeting between former state minister Malik and Ajit Pawar, Patel said, "Ajit Pawar will definitely meet Nawab Malik." On Monday, Malik was discharged from a private hospital here, after the Supreme Court last week granted him interim bail for two months on medical grounds in a money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Malik in February 2022 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case allegedly linked to fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates. The 64-year-old politician has been undergoing treatment at the private hospital since May 2022 for a kidney-related ailment.

On Tuesday, Patel and Tatkare went to Malik's residence here to meet him and were seen offering sweets to the NCP legislator.

Speaking to reporters, Rajya Sabha member Patel said, "It was a courtesy meeting with Nawab Malik. We enquired about his health and offered him our support. He has spent nearly 16 months in jail." "It is our duty to go and meet him as we have been together for the last 25-30 years. We did not discuss any political issue. Going by his health condition, I would urge everybody to give Malik some time to recover. He has some kidney-related issues," he said.

To a query on NCP leaders facing ED or I-T probes supporting the Ajit Pawar faction, Patel said, "The political stand we have taken is open and clear to all. There will be no comment from our side over it.'' Malik's daughter and brother met Ajit Pawar a few days back.

On Monday, Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule, a key leader of the NCP faction led by party founder Sharad Pawar, hailed the interim bail granted to Malik as the ''victory of truth''.

"I came here to receive my brother. Satyamev Jayate!" Sule said outside the hospital, where Malik was admitted.

Sule also said her visit to the hospital did not have any political angle.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023