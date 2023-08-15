Left Menu

Advani unfurls national flag at his residence

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani unfurled the national flag at his residence here on the occasion of the Independence Day on Tuesday, keeping up with a practise he has maintained for decades. Advani has been unfurling the national flag at his Delhi residence for decades except for occasions when he was not in the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 13:28 IST
Indian Tricolour (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Veteran BJP leader L K Advani unfurled the national flag at his residence here on the occasion of the Independence Day on Tuesday, keeping up with a practise he has maintained for decades. The 95-year-old former deputy prime minister, who also has the distinction of being the longest serving president of the BJP, was joined by his family members and security personnel at his residence in the ceremony. Advani has been unfurling the national flag at his Delhi residence for decades except for occasions when he was not in the city.

