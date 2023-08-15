Amid row, Kharge blames his absence at Red Fort on ‘eye-related problem’, tight security arrangements

Even as his absence from the flag hoisting event at the Red Fort raised the hackles in the ruling BJP at the Centre, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday raised the tricolour at the AICC headquarters in the national capital. On his absence from the 77th Independence Day event at the iconic monument, Kharge told reporters cited an "eye-related problem", adding that due to the tight security arrangements in and around Red Fort, he wouldn't have arrived on time to raise the national flag at the AICC headquarters if he had attended the main event.

Kharge said, "Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the tricolour at my residence at 9.20 am, as per protocols. Then I had to come to the Congress office and hoist the tricolour there as well. So, I could not have arrived here on time (if he had attended the main event). Such were the security arrangements around the Red Fort that I wouldn't have been able to leave the main even before PM Modi." "Worried that I might not be able to reach here on time, I thought it better not to go there (Red Fort) due to the security arrangements and lack of time," the Congress national president added.

The Congress' national spokesperson Pawan Khera posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Apparently, the BJP is upset that Kharge ji was not present at the PM's Red Fort speech. Does the PM realise that his route arrangements would have made it impossible for Kharge Sahib to reach the Party HQ for the Flag hoisting function in time? Do we not have the independence of hoisting the Flag at our headquarters on Independence Day?" Meanwhile, addressing the party's flag-hoisting event at the AICC headquarters, the Congress national president recalled the "countless Indians", who sacrificed their lives during the country's freedom struggle.

"Countless Indians laid down their lives during the freedom struggle. We bow in tribute to them on this day. We bow to the likes of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad, and Sarojini Naidu, who played a vital role in the freedom struggle," Kharge added. Underlining the contribution of Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, to laying the foundations of the India of today, the veteran Congress leader added that the nation was built from scratch during his tenure.

In a veiled dig at the BJP and PM Modi, Kharge said, "These days, some people say the country made real progress only in the last few years. The British rulers left us in such a mess that the country didn't even have the wherewithal to make a needle. Nehru-ji gave us IITs and IIMs, as well as the Bhakra Nangal Dam. When there was a shortage of food grains in the country. Lal Bahadur Shastri-ji and Indira Gandhi-ji brought about the green revolution. It was during our rule that India helped Bangladesh achieve independence." Claiming that democracy and the constitution of India were under threat, the Congress national president said, "Today, the country is facing a massive threat, especially with regard to this constitution and functional democracy. Whenever I get up to speak in Parliament, they shut off my microphone. And they talk about democracy! The government is trying to muzzle the voice of the Opposition," he added.

In his 10th Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said corruption and appeasement politics have hurt the country, adding that parties that preach and practise dynastic politics live by one mantra — "of the family, by the family and for the family". He also underlined the need to fight corruption, dynasty and appeasement.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and three service chiefs. As the national flag was hoisted by the Prime Minister, wo Advanced Light Helicopters Mark-III Dhruv of the Indian Air Force showered petals over the Red Fort. (ANI)

