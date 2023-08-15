U'khand will adopt investment-friendly policies, set up authority to revive dying rivers: CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said the state government will adopt investment-friendly policies to attract investors and set up an authority to revive dying rivers and water bodies.

Making the announcements after unfurling the national flag at the Parade Ground here on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Dhami said an investor’s interest in investing in a particular state depends directly on its policies. So, investment-friendly policies will be adopted in the state and an investment summit will be held here in December, which will be attended by some leading investors, he said.

“We are working on reviving the dying rivers and water bodies in the state and will soon be setting up an authority dedicated to their rejuvenation. It will suggest methods to ensure that our rivers and water bodies do not dry up,'' Dhami said. He said the state government has also decided to start a 'Jachcha-Bachcha Suraksha Yojana' under which women in labour pain in remote areas will get the facility of getting airlifted and offered immediate medical care. Dhami also informed about steps taken by his government to stop the use of unfair means in recruitment examinations so that the future of genuine and hard-working candidates is not jeopardised.

''We have taken the sternest action ever against the ‘copying mafia’. More than 80 people have been sent to jail. We have also introduced the country's harshest anti-copying law,'' he said. A stricter anti-conversion law has been introduced in the state and steps taken to stop ''land-jihad'', he said adding in the drive against land encroachment, 2,765 acres of land have been freed of encroachments.

Dhami mentioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special attachment for Uttarakhand and cited the reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath puri, the Badrinath master plan and the ongoing expansion of mega road and connectivity projects in the state as examples of this. ''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a capable and empowered India is emerging on the horizon. India is on its way to reviving its ancient position of being Vishwa Guru,'' he said. Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh, Haridwar MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, BJP Rajya Sabha member Naresh Bansal and a host of senior officials including Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi and Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar were present at the event. Earlier, Dhami also hoisted the national flag at his official residence.

