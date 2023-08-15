PM Modi's Independence Day address historic, inspiring: BJP leaders

BJP leaders on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address as ''historic and inspiring'', asserting that he laid down the road map for making India a developed country by 2047. BJP president J P Nadda said the address was inspirational and was also reflective of the country's growing self-confidence and capabilities. Modi laid down the road map for the country's development journey till 2047 and called for removing the festering wounds of corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement, he said in a statement.

The prime minister spoke for nearly 90 minutes in his 10th Independence Day address - the last before the Lok Sabha polls next year - and highlighted his government's achievements as well as various challenges and opportunities before the nation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed the prime minister's address ''inspiring'' and said he laid out India's goals for the ''Amrit Kaal'' - the period until 2047, the centenary of India's Independence.

In a post on 'X', formerly Twitter, he said Modi ''highlighted the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity. Emphasised that in the last decade, India has truly emerged as a Vishwa Mitra.'' Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the prime minister gave a call for taking India to the top position in the world in terms of progress and development.

''We are the fastest-growing economy. We have to reach the third spot. Hence all of us must take a vow that we will work hard and take all efforts to make India a 'mahashakti' (superpower) in the world,'' he told reporters.

Sharing pictures of him attending the Independence Day programme, Union minister Kiren Rijiju said on social media, ''At Red Fort where Narendra Modi Ji delivered a historic address to the proud nation on the occasion of Independence Day.'' Nadda said Modi's speech highlighted as to how considers the entire country his family. He gave the country three guarantees, including making the country third largest economy, boosting the numbers of Jan Aushadhi Kendra and lower interest rates for those living in rented places in urban India. He also lauded the prime minister's emphasis on women empowerment. BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam said the prime minister appeared ''absolutely confident'' of his victory in the 2024 polls because of the work he has done for the welfare of poor, farmers, labourers, Dalits and the backwards over the nine years.

''That's why he assured that he will speak from the ramparts of the Red Fort in 2024 also," Gautam told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)