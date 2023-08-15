Left Menu

MP Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary faints during Independence Day event

A senior doctor from the district hospital, where Choudhary was immediately rushed, said the minister fainted due to high blood pressure and high sugar level.Choudhary, who was the chief guest at the Independence Day function here, inspected the parade. Civil Surgeon Anil Odh said Choudhary fainted due to high blood pressure and high sugar level.

PTI | Raisen | Updated: 15-08-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 14:59 IST
MP Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary faints during Independence Day event
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh's Minister for Health Prabhuram Choudhary fainted while participating in an Independence Day programme Raisen district on Tuesday. A senior doctor from the district hospital, where Choudhary was immediately rushed, said the minister fainted due to high blood pressure and high sugar level.

Choudhary, who was the chief guest at the Independence Day function here, inspected the parade. He fainted after reading out the chief minister's message while standing on the stage, as per eyewitnesses. Civil Surgeon Anil Odh said Choudhary fainted due to high blood pressure and high sugar level. After treatment at the district hospital, the minister came out walking on his own and said he was feeling well, the civil surgeon said. Choudhary later spoke to reporters and said he is feeling normal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023