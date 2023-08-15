Thai Move Forward won't back Pheu Thai Party's PM bid - official
Thailand's election-winning Move Forward Party will not back former alliance partner Pheu Thai's candidate in a parliamentary vote on a new prime minister, a senior official said on Tuesday.
Move Forward has the most seats in parliament and is no longer part of an alliance seeking to form the next government. Thailand has been under a caretaker government for the past five months and the next parliamentary vote on a prime minister has yet to be scheduled.
