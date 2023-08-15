Left Menu

Govt should ensure peace, harmony, stress-free life for people: Mayawati on I-Day

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday wished the people of the country on Independence Day and urged the government to ''give them peace, harmony, stress-free and comfortable life''.

In a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Mayawati said, ''Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all Indian brothers and sisters living in the country and all over the world on the occasion of 77th Independence Day.'' ''While everyone is busy trying to make ends meet and make improve his life, it is very important for the government to give them peace, harmony, stress-free and comfortable life.'' The BSP chief hailed Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for India's ''humanistic Constitution'', which still lauded as an example around the world.

''...But [India] remains cursed by immense poverty, unemployment, backwardness, huge income gap between rich and poor and devaluation of rupee etc. Salvation of people from such a cursed life is very important now,'' she said.

Mayawati added that establishing true freedom for the people is possible only when India ''not only has political democracy but also social and economic democracy at the grassroots''.

