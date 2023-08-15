Left Menu

Key quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 15:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 15:29 IST
Key quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Key quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech: * I live and breathe for citizens. Even when I dream, I dream for you citizens. I consider you my 'Parivar jan' (family members).

* The coming five years are of unprecedented development. The coming five years are the best time to fulfil the dream of 2047.

* If we want to achieve our dreams, we have to get rid of three evils of corruption, nepotism and appeasement.

* In 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, the tricolor of India should be the tricolor of a developed India.

* Today we have demography, today we have democracy, today we have diversity, and this 'triveni' has the potential to make every dream of India come true.

* Today India has an opportunity during this first year of Amrit Kaal to dedicate our lives and work towards scripting next 1,000 years. * As a new world order emerged after World War-II, I can clearly see a new world order now. A new geopolitical equation is fast taking shape after COVID-19. I can see the strength of 140 crore Indians in shaping the changing world. You are at a decisive turning point.

* India's prosperity has emerged as an opportunity for the world. I can say it with confidence that India's share in the global economy, global supply chain has brought a guarantee of stability in the world.

* If the country wants development and aspires to fulfil the dream of 2047 of a developed India, it is necessary for us we refuse to tolerate corruption in country under any circumstances. * I came in 2014, I came with a promise of change. I made every effort to fulfil that trust. Based on my performance, you blessed me once again in 2019 and the promise of change brought me here.

* And next time, on the 15th of August, from this very Red Fort, I will present to you the achievements of the country, your capabilities, the progress made by you, the successes achieved with even greater self-confidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023