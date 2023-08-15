Key quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address
Key quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech: * I live and breathe for citizens. Even when I dream, I dream for you citizens. I consider you my 'Parivar jan' (family members).
* The coming five years are of unprecedented development. The coming five years are the best time to fulfil the dream of 2047.
* If we want to achieve our dreams, we have to get rid of three evils of corruption, nepotism and appeasement.
* In 2047, when the country celebrates 100 years of independence, the tricolor of India should be the tricolor of a developed India.
* Today we have demography, today we have democracy, today we have diversity, and this 'triveni' has the potential to make every dream of India come true.
* Today India has an opportunity during this first year of Amrit Kaal to dedicate our lives and work towards scripting next 1,000 years. * As a new world order emerged after World War-II, I can clearly see a new world order now. A new geopolitical equation is fast taking shape after COVID-19. I can see the strength of 140 crore Indians in shaping the changing world. You are at a decisive turning point.
* India's prosperity has emerged as an opportunity for the world. I can say it with confidence that India's share in the global economy, global supply chain has brought a guarantee of stability in the world.
* If the country wants development and aspires to fulfil the dream of 2047 of a developed India, it is necessary for us we refuse to tolerate corruption in country under any circumstances. * I came in 2014, I came with a promise of change. I made every effort to fulfil that trust. Based on my performance, you blessed me once again in 2019 and the promise of change brought me here.
* And next time, on the 15th of August, from this very Red Fort, I will present to you the achievements of the country, your capabilities, the progress made by you, the successes achieved with even greater self-confidence.
