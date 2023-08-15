Left Menu

Yoga, Ayush being recognised globally due to govt's efforts: PM Modi

But when the ministry was set up, the world also realised its value, Modi said.The world also saw Indias potential in the way it dealt with the coronavirus crisis, Modi said, adding that pandemic has taught that development is not possible without a human centric approach.When the supply chains of other countries were disrupted, we had advocated a human centric approach to ensure worlds progress, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:06 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:04 IST
Yoga, Ayush being recognised globally due to govt's efforts: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yoga and Ayush are being acknowledged across the globe as holistic healthcare is the need of the post-Covid world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said that his government has established a separate Ayush Ministry bringing the world's attention to Ayush and Yoga.

Ayush Ministry covers alternative healthcare systems, including, Ayurveda, yoga, Unani and Homeopathy.

''The world is now watching us because of our commitment. If we ourselves deny its potential, how will the world accept it. But when the ministry was set up, the world also realised its value,'' Modi said.

The world also saw India's potential in the way it dealt with the coronavirus crisis, Modi said, adding that pandemic has taught that development is not possible without a human centric approach.

''When the supply chains of other countries were disrupted, we had advocated a human centric approach to ensure world's progress,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023