Left Menu

PM Modi begins I-Day speech by addressing people of India as his 'parivaarjan'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as his parivaarjan family members while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, in a switch from referring them as my fellow citizens in his previous speeches.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:11 IST
PM Modi begins I-Day speech by addressing people of India as his 'parivaarjan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation as his ''parivaarjan'' (family members) while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, in a switch from referring them as ''my fellow citizens'' in his previous speeches. Addressing the nation on this day for the 10th consecutive time as the prime minister, Modi used the word ''parivaarjan'' at least 50 times in his nearly 90-minute-long speech, mostly to start a fresh talking point. He also talked about eradicating the ills of 'parivaarwad' (dynastic politics) from the country's democracy and hit out at the political parties that follow the mantra of ''for the family, by the family, of the family''. Stating that it is a ''new India'' brimming with self-confidence and dedicated to fulfilling its resolves, Modi noted that his ''beloved family members'' elected him to power in 2014 on his promise of change and voted for him again in 2019 as the promise turned into trust through his emphasis on ''reform, perform and transform''.

''On the next August 15, I will speak to you from Red Fort with more self-confidence about the country's achievements, the successes of your capabilities and the progress made in fulfilling your resolutions,'' he said amid applause from members of the over 2,000-strong audience gathered to observe the day. He used the phrases ''my beloved brothers and sisters'', ''my fellow citizens'' and ''my dear loved ones'' (mere pyare priyajano) once each during his speech. Modi began his Independence Day speech on Tuesday, the last before the 2024 general election with ''My beloved 140 crore parivaarjan''. In the past, he has mostly started his speeches with either ''my beloved brothers and sisters'' or ''my dear fellow citizens.'' Modi, referring to the entire country as his family, said it is a collective responsibility to retain the country's national character. He said when India is moving ahead with the dream of a developed India by 2047, it is not a dream but ''a resolution of 140 crore countrymen''. He also announced from the ramparts of the Red Fort that he would never, through words or action, harm the unity of India.

''When I talk about the unity of the country, if an incident happens in Manipur, there is pain in Maharashtra, if floods happen in Assam, Kerala becomes restless. When anything happens in any part of the country, the entire nation feels the pain,'' he said pitching India as one family. The prime minister also talked about his personal guarantees and commitments towards India in terms of eradicating corruption, nepotism, appeasement and guaranteeing a position for the country among the first three world economies. ''This is Modi's lifelong commitment to fight corruption,'' he said, later stating that, ''I assure you that in the coming five years, India will become one of the three global economies, this is Modi's guarantee''. Crediting the people of the country for forming a strong government at the Centre, Modi said this gave him courage to initiate reforms. ''There is so much happening in the country. But I want to say that in 2014, you formed a strong government, and I say in 2014 and again in 2019, you formed a government, so Modi had the courage to reform...

''And when Modi carried out one reform after another, then my bureaucrats, my millions of hands and feet, who are working as part of the government in every corner of Hindustan, they performed their duty to transform the bureaucracy to perform...,'' he added. Modi also said that the decisions he takes are for the benefit of the people, who are his family.

''As a member of your family, I cannot bear witness to any of your sorrows. I cannot bear to see your dreams shattered. I am here to fulfil your resolutions, to stand by you as a companion, to serve you, to be connected with you, to live with you, and to fight for you. ''I am a person who has embarked on this journey with determination, and I believe that the struggles undertaken by our ancestors for independence and the dreams they had are with us today. The blessings of those who made sacrifices during the struggle for independence are with us. An opportunity has come for the 140 crore citizens of our country, and this opportunity has come with great potential and strength for us,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023