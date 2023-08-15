Mali's president says he had call with Putin about Niger coup
15-08-2023
Mali's military leader Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Niger.
Putin "stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel," Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
