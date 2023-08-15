Let's rise above divisions for better, brighter INDIA: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called for rising above divisions, casting aside differences, for a better and brighter INDIA.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Trinamool Congress supremo laid stress on the word INDIA, the name of the opposition bloc forged to take on the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha elections.

''The chapters of our history are written in courage and resilience. As we hoist the tricolour, let's remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and pledge to uphold the values they fought for,'' she said.

''Let their sacrifices inspire us to forge ahead with purpose and dedication. Let us rise beyond divisions, casting aside our differences, and stand united in our journey towards a brighter, better INDIA,'' she added.

She also quoted two lines from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's poem ''Where the mind is without fear...'' ''Happy 77th Independence Day to all my mothers, brothers and sisters,'' she added.

Later in the day, she hoisted the national flag and attended a colourful event at Red Road in the heart of Kolkata, with tableaux showcasing the achievements of various state departments.

Banerjee, who was accompanied by her cabinet colleagues and top officials, inspected the march past and viewed the choreographed dance performances of students of several schools with the accompaniment of patriotic songs during the programme. In a subsequent Facebook post, she said, ''I salute our supreme heroes, our legendary freedom fighters who fought valiantly and sacrificed their lives to attain freedom.... Walking in their footsteps, let's vow to preserve the true meaning of freedom and uphold the values of unity and secularism. May we continue to celebrate our unity in diversity and thrive in togetherness.'' On the state Independence Day function, she wrote: ''I extend my best wishes to every single individual who participated in the Independence day celebrations at Red Road... the programme was truly a remarkable spectacle.'' In a TMC programme on the eve of Independence Day on Monday, Banerjee had asserted that Narendra Modi's speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi will be his last as the prime minister as the INDIA (Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance) will emerge victorious in next year's Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)