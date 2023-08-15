India @77: World leaders underline 'privileged' and 'strategic' partnership with New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined their ''special'', ''privileged'' and ''strategic'' partnership with New Delhi as they wished India on its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.

In a message of greetings to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Independence Day, President Putin said he is confident that the two nations will continue to boost fruitful bilateral cooperation in all areas through joint efforts, as well as constructive partnership in resolving pressing issues on the regional and global agenda.

"We attach great importance to our relations of special and privileged strategic partnership with New Delhi,'' he said.

Putin emphasised that the achievements that India has made in the economic, scientific, technological and social fields are universally recognised.

''India enjoys well-deserved authority on the international stage, playing an important and constructive role in international affairs," he stressed, and wished happiness and prosperity to all Indians.

Congratulating the Indian people on their Independence Day, French President Macron in a post on X, formerly Twitter, said a month ago in Paris, ''my friend @narendramodi and I set new Indo-French ambitions all the way to 2047, the centenary year of India's Independence''.

''India can count on France as a trusted friend and partner, always,'' he tweeted in both English and Hindi, accompanied by a video of Prime Minister Modi's visit to France last month.

Extending "best wishes" to the people of India on behalf of the American people on Independence Day, US Secretary of State Blinken said as the world's oldest and largest democracies, America and India have created a strong bond that grows ever closer as the two countries work together for a world that is open, prosperous, secure, stable and resilient.

"On this momentous day, we reflect on the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership, and we celebrate the proud history of the Indian people, who are the key to the bright future we are building together," Blinken said in a statement.

"We stand with you in our shared commitment to tackle the most pressing global challenges to ensure the peace and prosperity of our people,'' he said, adding that last year has shown that the US-India relationship is deeper and more expansive than ever.

In his greetings to India, Australian Prime Minister Albanese said the ''warm friendship'' between Australia and India reflects the deep bonds between ''our people'' and his aim is to bring the two nations even close together in the future.

''We will do that through the strength of Australia-Indian communities,'' he said in a statement.

Albanese said whether as students, entrepreneurs, professionals, or building families and communities, ''Australia is grateful for all the experiences and ideas you have shared. We are a richer country because you have made Australia your home''.

On the occasion of India's Independence, ''let us celebrate our shared democratic heritage'', he said.

In his message, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth congratulated Prime Minister Modi for taking India ''even further in its stride towards progress''.

''Independent India has shown to the world the unmatched resourcefulness, ingenuity and resilience of its people,'' he said, adding that Mauritius is proud of ''our brotherly ties''.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal extended warm greetings and best wishes to PM Modi and to the ''friendly people of India for continued peace, progress and prosperity''.

Sharing a photograph of him with Modi on X, Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering tweeted, ''I join my friends from India in celebrating the remarkable journey of their nation today.'' Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih wished India ''lasting freedom and prosperity''.

