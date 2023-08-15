"I feel this was PM Modi's farewell speech...": AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj 

Calling Prime Minister's Independence Day address his "farewell speech," Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday claimed that next year Narendra Modi will sit on chairs made available for guests at Red Fort. While speaking to ANI, Saurabh Bhardwaj said," His (PM Modi's) speech looked like a farewell speech. I feel this was the last speech he delivered from the Red Fort. Next time he will definitely come to Red Fort but will sit on the chairs made available for guests and will listen to a new Prime Minister."

Reacting to the remarks made by Prime Minister Modi on the country's need to fight against corruption, dynasty and appeasement, Bhardwaj said that such remarks reflect the double standards of the BJP. "These remarks reflect the double standards and hollowness of the BJP. The main leaders of the BJP in each state have their own children in active politics. Parvesh Verma in Delhi, Pankaja Munde in Maharashtra, Scindia family in Rajasthan. Dynasty politics is growing in BJP," he said.

Earlier today Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that corruption and appeasement politics have damaged the country and noted that political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – "party of the family, by the family and for the family". Addressing the 77th Independence Day function from the ramparts of Red Fort, PM Modi said there is a need to fight corruption, dynasty and appeasement.

"'Parivarvaad' and appeasement have caused immense damage to the country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them, their life mantra is 'Party of the family, by the family and for the family,'" PM Modi said in a veiled dig at some opponents of the BJP. "I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils - corruption, dynasty and appeasement," he added.

Meanwhile, continuing with a tradition from 2014 when he assumed the country's highest office, PM Modi donned a multicoloured Rajasthani bandhej turban paired with an off-white kurta and churidar for the Independence Day celebrations. This year's Independence Day will culminate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by the Prime Minister from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into the 'Amrit Kaal' (golden era). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)