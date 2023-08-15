Left Menu

PM Modi gave his farewell speech: AAP takes dig at his 77th Independence Day address

The AAP on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his farewell speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day. I believe it was Prime Minister Modis farewell speech.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 16:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 16:49 IST
PM Modi gave his farewell speech: AAP takes dig at his 77th Independence Day address
Saurabh Bharadwaj Image Credit: Twitter(@Saurabh_MLAgk)
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his ''farewell speech'' from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day. ''I believe it was Prime Minister Modi’s farewell speech. Although, he tried to list out all the work done in the last 10 years, there was nothing worth mentioning,'' AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged. During his nearly 90 minute-long address, Modi outlined various initiatives taken by his government in the past 10 years, including in the field of the country's security, women empowerment and the welfare of poor and marginalised sections of the society.

Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi alleged, ''One does not need to listen to the prime minister's speech to understand his 10 year report card, his work is enough to reflect that he has failed.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023