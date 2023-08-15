Following are the top stories at 5.20 pm NATION DEL127 3RDLD PM **** PM Modi says will address nation from Red Fort next year; asks people to guard against corruption, nepotism, appeasement New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday drew the battle lines for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as he linked the opposition with three evils of corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement and spoke of a resurgent India globally on his watch, exuding confidence that he will address the nation from Red Fort again after the elections. **** DEL132 DAY-PM-2047 **** When we celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, India will be a developed nation: PM Modi New Delhi: When India celebrates 100 years of freedom in 2047, it will be a developed nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, exhorting 140 crore Indians not to pause or step back from that dream. **** DEL125 DAY-PM-MANTRAS **** I-Day speech: PM Modi prescribes several mantras for future of country New Delhi: From the trinity of demography, democracy and diversity to the three ills of corruption, nepotism and appeasement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech on Tuesday used several catchy phrases to drive home his government's achievements, his vision for the future and criticism of the opposition. **** DEL119 DAY-CONG-PM **** Modi will again unfurl national flag, but at his own house: Cong chief Kharge New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking out of his ''arrogance'' by claiming that he will unfurl the national flag at Red Fort next year too, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday, asserting that he would do so but at his residence. ****HP rains: Two more bodies recovered from debris of Shiv temple in Shimla, death toll reaches 53 DEL120 HP-RAIN-LD RESCUE **** HP rains: Two more bodies recovered from debris of Shiv temple in Shimla, death toll reaches 53 Shimla: Two more bodies were pulled out of the rubble of a collapsed Shiv temple in Shimla on Tuesday and rescuers feared 10 more bodies are still trapped there as the death toll in the rain fury in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday night rose to 53, officials said. **** CAL24 MN-VIOLENCE-LD NEW HOUSES **** Manipur govt constructing 3,000 prefabricated houses for people displaced due to ethnic violence Imphal: The Manipur government is racing against time to complete the first batch of prefabricated houses to shelter 3,000 families displaced by the ethnic violence so that they can shift from relief camps. **** BOM11 CG-DAY-LD BAGHEL **** Accused in cases of crime against women to be barred from Chhattisgarh govt jobs: CM Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be barred from government jobs in the state. **** MDS18 DAY-TN-CM-LD ADDRESS **** TN CM Stalin pitches for moving education to state list of Constitution Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday batted for shifting education to the state list of the Constitution from the concurrent list. **** BOM10 MH-MALIK-PATEL **** NCP's Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare meet party leader Nawab Malik Mumbai: NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who support the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday met party MLA Nawab Malik who was recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case. **** DEL128 SULABH-FOUNDER **** Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak dies after suffering cardiac arrest, says aide New Delhi: Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to a cardiac arrest, according to a close aide. **** CAL25 MZ-DAY-ZORAMTHANGA **** Mizo society aggrieved by unfortunate, deplorable incidents in Manipur: Zoramthanga Aizawl: (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said that unfortunate and deplorable incidents, which unfolded in violence-hit Manipur since early May, have ''deeply aggrieved'' the entire Mizo society. **** CAL26 BH-DAY-NITISH **** Will attain target of providing 20 lakh jobs by next year : Nitish Kumar Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Tuesday said the Mahagathbandhan government in the state will attain its target of providing 20 lakh jobs to its youths by next year. **** DEL133 NCR-VETERAN-PARTITION-HORROR **** Train from Pakistan: Veteran recalls Partition horrors, travelling with bodies; finding money on corpses Noida: He was six years old when his family moved from Peshawar to India after Partition in 1947. They travelled for almost three days in a train with dead bodies, witnessing bloodshed and massacre across the new border that was created between India and the new-formed Pakistan. By Kishor Dwivedi **** LEGAL LGD3 DAY-SCBA-CJI **** Greatest challenge before judiciary is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said the greatest challenge before the Indian judiciary is to eliminate the barriers to accessing justice and make sure that judiciary is inclusive and accessible to the last person in the line. **** FOREIGN FGN32: DAY-LD WORLD LEADERS ****Moscow/Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined their ''special'', ''privileged'' and ''strategic'' partnership with New Delhi as they wished India on its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday.**** FGN28: LANKA-13A-TAMILS **** Colombo: The Tamil National Alliance (TNA), the main Tamil political party in Sri Lanka, has renewed its demand for a federal system with self-determination rights, amidst President Ranil Wickremesinghe's efforts to implement the 13th amendment to the Constitution.****

