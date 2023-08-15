Left Menu

Omar Abdullah asks J-K admin when people can queue outside polling booths for assembly elections

So when can these same people expect to be queueing outside polling booths for assembly elections Omar said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.Abdullah was responding to media reports about long queues outside Bakshi Stadium here, the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir.Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also extended good wishes on the 77th Independence Day.Happy Independence day to my fellow countrymen.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:15 IST
Omar Abdullah asks J-K admin when people can queue outside polling booths for assembly elections
National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Tuesday offered a backhanded compliment to the Jammu and Kashmir administration, saying the ''queues'' outside the Independence Day function venue were ''excellent'' but asked when assembly elections will be held.

''Excellent. So when can these same people expect to be queueing outside polling booths for assembly elections?'' Omar said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Abdullah was responding to media reports about long queues outside Bakshi Stadium here, the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also extended good wishes on the 77th Independence Day.

''Happy Independence day to my fellow countrymen. May the idea of INDIA that binds us together triumph,'' she said in a post on X.

The PDP president also posted a photograph of Mahatma Gandhi, India's first prime minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad walking together.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023