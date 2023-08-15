Punjab govt to eradicate all issues inherited from previous govts: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann Tuesday said his government will eradicate all issues inherited by it from the previous state governments to realise the dreams of “martyrs and freedom fighters of the country”.

Addressing a gathering here during a function to commemorate Karnail Singh Issru, a martyr of Goa’s fight for liberation from Portuguese rule, Mann said problems like corruption and drugs flourished in the state due to alleged patronisation by the then-governments.

However, Mann said his government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards these issues that have ruined the state.

The state government has already initiated a crackdown on corruption, which has been weeded out of the state, an official statement quoted Mann as saying.

He said the state government has formulated a new policy to break the backbone of drugs in the state. The state government is vehemently making efforts to check the supply line of drugs, and direct the youth’s energy towards a positive direction through sports, the chief minister said.

The results of this anti-drug crusade will be visible soon as besides incentivising drug- free villages, every effort will be made to rehabilitate drug victims, Mann said.

The chief minister also called for Bharat Ratna to be given to freedom fighters like Udham singh, Bhagat Singh and Kartar Singh Sarabha, saying it will be a humble tribute to these “heroes who had made unparalleled sacrifices for the country.” Bestowing Bharat Ratna award to these leaders will enhance the prestige of this award, he added.

Speaking on Karnail SIngh Issru, Mann said people will always remain indebted to the “great national hero for his supreme sacrifice.” Mann said that none of the earlier chief ministers had ever bothered to visit Issru.

