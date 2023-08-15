US Domestic News Roundup: Maui search is 25% complete as death toll from wildfires grows to 99; Who are the Trump allies indicted in the Georgia election scheme? and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Maui search is 25% complete as death toll from wildfires grows to 99

Search teams with cadaver dogs have combed through 25% of the Lahaina disaster zone from the Maui wildfires, discovering the remains of a 99th victim on Monday, but perhaps hundreds more people were unaccounted for nearly a week after the disaster. Fueled by winds gusting up to 80 mph (128 kph), an inferno burning at temperatures that the governor said reached 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit (538 degrees C) raced from the dry grasslands outside town into the historic resort town of Lahaina last Tuesday, turning block after block into ash.

Who are the Trump allies indicted in the Georgia election scheme?

Former President Donald Trump again stands accused of illegally trying to overturn the 2020 election results to stay in power. But for the first time some allies and closest advisers also face criminal charges for their roles in the alleged scheme. Already charged by a federal grand jury in Washington with orchestrating a plot to overturn the election, Trump is the lead defendant in a parallel case in Georgia now, charged with racketeering and other crimes along with aides and associates listed below.

Montana judge hands historic win to young plaintiffs in climate change case

Montana is violating the rights of young people with policies that prohibit the state from considering climate change effects when it reviews coal mining, natural gas extraction and other fossil fuel projects, a state judge said Monday. The decision by Judge Kathy Seeley in Helena marked a major victory in the first youth-led climate case to reach trial in the U.S. and could influence similar cases nationwide.

US watchdog to announce plans to regulate 'surveillance industry'

The top U.S. agency for consumer financial protection will announce plans at the White House on Tuesday to regulate companies that track and sell people's personal data, part of the Biden administration's widening scrutiny of that industry's privacy practices, officials said. Data brokers' conduct can be "particularly worrisome" because the sensitive data driving the use of artificial intelligence can be collected from military personnel, people experiencing dementia, and others, according to Rohit Chopra, director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Former FBI agent says he was not aware of interference in Hunter Biden probe

A former FBI agent who helped lead the probe of Hunter Biden told congressional investigators that he was not aware of any political interference in the case, though he said higher-ups blocked an interview with President Joe Biden's son weeks after the 2020 presidential election, transcripts show. In transcripts from a July 17 interview with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives Oversight Committee, the unidentified FBI supervisory agent corroborated earlier testimony by an Internal Revenue Service whistleblower that investigators were not allowed to interview Hunter Biden on Dec. 8, 2020, after top Secret Service officials and the Biden transition team were notified of the plan.

Georgia criminal charges: Trump's chances and challenges

Donald Trump is likely to claim that his right to free speech and genuine concerns about voter fraud protect him from charges that he pressured Georgia officials to change the results of the 2020 election in his favor. But legal experts say the case appears to be a straightforward fraud prosecution that will turn on whether Trump knowingly broke the law, regardless of whether he believed his actions were justified.

Striking Hollywood writers expected to respond to studios' proposal

In what would be a sign of progress in a months-long labor dispute, striking Hollywood writers were expected to respond this week to the latest contract proposal from the major studios, according to two sources with knowledge of the talks.

One of the sources said the negotiating team for the Writers' Guild of America (WGA) spent the weekend reviewing the proposal from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade group representing Walt Disney, Netflix, Warner Bros Discovery and the other major studios and streaming services.

Trump, advisers charged in Georgia for 2020 election overthrow scheme

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was hit with a fourth set of criminal charges when a Georgia grand jury issued a sweeping indictment accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The charges, brought late on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and which Trump called a "witch hunt", add to the legal woes facing the former president, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election.

US Navy joins Army, Marine Corps in having no Senate-confirmed leader, in historic first

The U.S. Navy on Monday became the third branch of the military to no longer have a Senate-confirmed leader for the first time in history, as a Republican senator continues to block military nominations. Retiring Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Mike Gilday gave up command on Monday. The Navy, Army and Marine Corps are now all without a confirmed leader.

Fani Willis, the steely Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump

The indictment of Former President Donald Trump for interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia will be the biggest case of prosecutor Fani Willis' career, but it will not be her first contentious prosecution. Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney who charged Trump with illegally trying to overturn his defeat under a law that prosecutors typically use against organized crime gangs, is known for her tenacity in pursuing criminal cases, at times drawing accusations in her community of overreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)