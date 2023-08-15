World News Roundup: Tripoli clashes widen overnight in worst fighting this year; Putin talks to Mali's leader about Niger coup, stresses peace and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Tripoli clashes widen overnight in worst fighting this year

The Libyan capital's most powerful armed factions battled in several districts overnight and into Tuesday morning in the city's worst violence this year, raising fears of a wider escalation. The death toll from the clashes remains unclear but a medical unit linked to the Defence Ministry said it had recovered three bodies from Furnaj, Ain Zara and Tarik Shok districts.

Putin talks to Mali's leader about Niger coup, stresses peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke to Mali's military leader about the recent coup in Niger on Tuesday, a call likely to cause concern among Western governments that fear growing Russian influence in West Africa's Sahel region. Putin "stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel," Mali's interim President Assimi Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

West African army chiefs to meet about possible Niger intervention

West African army chiefs will meet in Ghana's capital Accra on Thursday and Friday to prepare for a possible military intervention to restore democratic order in Niger, a spokesperson for regional bloc ECOWAS said on Tuesday.

Russia air strikes target western Ukraine, three killed

Russian air strikes hit two western regions of Ukraine bordering NATO member Poland and other areas on Tuesday, killing three people in a factory and wounding more than a dozen, Ukrainian officials said. Local media said the attacks were the largest air assault on the Lviv region since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Situation in Sudan 'spiralling out of control' after four months of war- UN

Millions of people are running out of food in Sudan and some are dying due to lack of healthcare after four months of war that have devastated the capital Khartoum and sparked ethnically-driven attacks in Darfur, the United Nations warned on Tuesday. "Time is running out for farmers to plant the crops that will feed them and their neighbours. Medical supplies are scarce. The situation is spiralling out of control," U.N. agencies said in a joint statement.

Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured

A fire at a fuel station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan late on Monday killed at least 30 people including three children, Russia's emergency services ministry said on Tuesday. The fire started at an auto repair shop on the roadside of a highway in Dagestani capital Makhachkala on Monday night and caused blasts as it spread to the nearby filling station, officials said.

North Korea's Kim, Russia's Putin exchange letters vowing stronger ties

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged letters on Tuesday pledging to develop their ties into what Kim called a "long-standing strategic relationship," Pyongyang's state media KCNA said. The letters mark the 78th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, which is also celebrated as a national holiday in South Korea.

Russia's Shoigu says Ukraine depleted, war showing weakness of Western weapons

Russia's defence minister told officials on Tuesday that Ukraine's ability to fight had been "almost exhausted" and said the war had exposed vulnerabilities in Western weapons systems that Moscow would soon share. The war has sown devastation across swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine, killed or injured hundreds of thousands and triggered the biggest rupture in Russia's ties with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Trump, advisers charged in Georgia for 2020 election overthrow scheme

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was hit with a fourth set of criminal charges when a Georgia grand jury issued a sweeping indictment accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. The charges, brought late on Monday by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and which Trump called a "witch hunt", add to the legal woes facing the former president, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 election.

Afghan Taliban celebrate return to power two years on amid erosion of women's rights

Afghanistan's Taliban marked the second anniversary of their return to power on Tuesday, celebrating their takeover of Kabul and the establishment of what they said was security throughout the country under an Islamic system. After a lightning offensive as U.S.-led foreign forces were withdrawing after 20 years of inconclusive war, the Taliban entered the capital on Aug. 15, 2021, as the Afghan security forces, set up with years of Western support, disintegrated and U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani fled.

