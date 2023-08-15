Trump says to release report on Georgia 'election fraud' on Aug 21

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would release a detailed report next Monday on what he called "election fraud" in the state of Georgia in 2020.

Trump made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social media app.

Since his defeat in 2020, Trump has repeatedly made false claims that the election was marred by widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by courts, state reviews and members of his own administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)