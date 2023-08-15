Trump says to release report on Georgia 'election fraud' on Aug 21
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 18:38 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would release a detailed report next Monday on what he called "election fraud" in the state of Georgia in 2020.
Trump made the announcement in a post on his Truth Social media app.
Since his defeat in 2020, Trump has repeatedly made false claims that the election was marred by widespread fraud. Those claims have been rejected by courts, state reviews and members of his own administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Truth Social
- Donald Trump
- Trump
- Georgia
- U.S.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says he expects to be indicted today
FACTBOX-The legal troubles of former US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump indicted over efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat
Key takeaways from Donald Trump’s indictment for attempt to overturn 2020 poll defeat
Donald Trump indicted over efforts to overturn his defeat in 2020 election