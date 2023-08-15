CPI(M) accuses PM Modi of 'boasting' during I-Day speech

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'boasting' during his Independence Day speech even as he tweeted what he called a ''reality check'' on the performance of the BJP-led central government. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Yechury compared India's economy, human development index and infant mortality rate with other countries. ''As Modi boasts at Red Fort; a reality check with comparable countries. GDP per capita, India ranks 24 out of 26 countries. Human Development Index: 26 of 29 countries. Infant mortality: 7th worst of 32 countries,'' he said.

In his speech on Tuesday, Modi said when we celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, India will be a developed nation.

Modi also called for waging a war against the ''three evils'' of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, stepped up the OBC outreach with a mega scheme and exuded confidence he would return to address the nation from the Red Fort next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)