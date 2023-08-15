CPI(M) accuses PM Modi of 'boasting' during I-Day speech
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Yechury compared Indias economy, human development index and infant mortality rate with other countries. As Modi boasts at Red Fort a reality check with comparable countries.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'boasting' during his Independence Day speech even as he tweeted what he called a ''reality check'' on the performance of the BJP-led central government. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Yechury compared India's economy, human development index and infant mortality rate with other countries. ''As Modi boasts at Red Fort; a reality check with comparable countries. GDP per capita, India ranks 24 out of 26 countries. Human Development Index: 26 of 29 countries. Infant mortality: 7th worst of 32 countries,'' he said.
In his speech on Tuesday, Modi said when we celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, India will be a developed nation.
Modi also called for waging a war against the ''three evils'' of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, stepped up the OBC outreach with a mega scheme and exuded confidence he would return to address the nation from the Red Fort next year.
