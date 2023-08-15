Left Menu

Bihar CM condoles passing away of Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak

A recipient of Padma Bhushan and several national and international awards, Pathak was an inspiration and his work will continue to inspire people of this country, Kumar said in a statement.I pray to God to give courage to his family to bear this loss...

Bihar CM condoles passing away of Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief over the death of social worker and founder of Sulabh International Bindeshwar Pathak. Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets and a recipient of Padma Bhushan, took his last breath at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Tuesday. ''Saddened to know about the passing away of Sulabh International's founder Bindeshwar Pathak, a resident of Bihar's Vaishali district. His contribution towards society will always be remembered. He worked tirelessly for the upliftment and empowerment of downtrodden and socially weaker sections of society. A recipient of Padma Bhushan and several national and international awards, Pathak was an inspiration and his work will continue to inspire people of this country,'' Kumar said in a statement.

''I pray to God to give courage to his family to bear this loss... May he rest in peace,'' the CM said.

Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh also mourned Pathak's demise.

''The passing away of Pathak Ji is a profound loss for our country. His work will continue to inspire us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” Singh said in a statement.

Pathak, who founded the Sulabh International Social Service Organization in 1970 from Bihar, created affordable toilet systems that have made life better and healthier for millions of people.

