Trump aide pleads not guilty in classified documents probe -ABC News
Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 19:57 IST
An aide to Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in federal court in Florida on Tuesday to charges he tried to helped the former U.S. president hide secret documents taken upon leaving office, according to an ABC News journalist post on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The aide, Carlos De Oliveira, is the property manager of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.
