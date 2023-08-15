UP govt says planted 36 crore saplings as part of plantation drive

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has scripted history by planting more than 36 crore saplings, including over five crore on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a statement issued here, the government said it planted 30,21,51,570 (30.21 crore) saplings since July 22 as part of its plantation drive. It planted another 5,94,47,384 (5.94 crore) saplings on Independence Day.

The total saplings planted in the state, according to the statement, is 36,15,98,954 (36.15 crore).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the campaign on July 22, during which saplings were planted on the banks of the Ganga in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar. On Independence Day, Adityanath planted saplings at Amrit Vatika on the Gomti's riverbank in Lucknow.

Adityanath also congratulated the people's representatives, voluntary and social organisations and the state's populace for the feat aimed at environmental protection.

