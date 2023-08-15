Left Menu

UP govt says planted 36 crore saplings as part of plantation drive

It planted another 5,94,47,384 5.94 crore saplings on Independence Day.The total saplings planted in the state, according to the statement, is 36,15,98,954 36.15 crore.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the campaign on July 22, during which saplings were planted on the banks of the Ganga in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-08-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 20:03 IST
UP govt says planted 36 crore saplings as part of plantation drive
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said it has scripted history by planting more than 36 crore saplings, including over five crore on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a statement issued here, the government said it planted 30,21,51,570 (30.21 crore) saplings since July 22 as part of its plantation drive. It planted another 5,94,47,384 (5.94 crore) saplings on Independence Day.

The total saplings planted in the state, according to the statement, is 36,15,98,954 (36.15 crore).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the campaign on July 22, during which saplings were planted on the banks of the Ganga in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar. On Independence Day, Adityanath planted saplings at Amrit Vatika on the Gomti's riverbank in Lucknow.

Adityanath also congratulated the people's representatives, voluntary and social organisations and the state's populace for the feat aimed at environmental protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023