No confusion in MVA over Sharad Pawar meeting Ajit: Sena (UBT) leader Danve

''Mature'' party workers are aware of everything and there is no confusion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over Sharad Pawar's meeting with his nephew and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said here on Tuesday. Danve, who is the leader of opposition in the state legislative council, was speaking to reporters after meeting Pawar senior who is on a two-day Aurangabad tour from Tuesday. The `secret' meeting in Pune last week between Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in July, created a buzz. Sharad Pawar is still a member of the MVA alliance which includes the Sena (UBT) and Congress. Replying to a question, Danve said, ''Who says there is confusion in the Maha Vikas Aghadi? There is always confusion among people and some party workers. ''Pawar came to Aurangabad, therefore I met him. I meet him once in a month or two. There can be confusion among people and (some) party workers. But mature workers are well aware of things. They know everything,'' he added.

