White House: Having active talks about Biden visiting Hawaii

There are active discussions under way at the White House about President Joe Biden making a visit to Hawaii to check on Maui wildfire recovery efforts, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton said on Tuesday.

She told reporters traveling with Biden to Wisconson that Biden would address the situation in Maui, where wildfires killed dozens of people, in his remarks later on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

