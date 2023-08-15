Following are the top stories at 9.15 pm NATION DEL141 DAY-LDALL PM **** PM Modi sets tone for 2024, calls for war against ''three evils'' of corruption, dynastic politics, appeasement, says will address nation from Red Fort next year New Delhi: Setting the tone for his 2024 re-election bid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called for waging a war against the ''three evils'' of corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics, stepped up the OBC outreach with a mega scheme and exuded confidence he would return to address the nation from the Red Fort next year. **** DEL159 OPPOSITION-2NDLD PM SPEECH **** Cong terms PM's I-Day speech 'crass', filled with lies; AAP says it's his 'farewell' address from Red Fort New Delhi: Opposition parties Tuesday dismissed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech as a ''crass election speech filled with distortions, lies, exaggerations and vague promises'' and his ''farewell'' address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. **** DEL153 DAY-LD-STATES **** 77th I-Day celebrated across states with fervour, but events muted in Manipur and Himachal New Delhi: The 77th Independence Day was celebrated across states and union territories on Tuesday with colourful events and cultural programmes as some chief ministers announced new development and job schemes, while others counted the achievements of their governments. **** DEL156 MEA-SINOINDIA-TALKS **** Eastern Ladakh row: India-China held two-day military talks New Delhi: India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an expeditious manner, a joint statement said on Tuesday, a day after the two sides concluded two-day military talks. **** DEL158 HP-LANDSLIDE-SHIMLA **** Himachal rains: 8 houses collapsed in fresh Shimla landslide, 2 persons feared trapped Shimla: At least eight houses, including six makeshift ones, were razed to the ground and a slaughterhouse was buried under debris in a landslide in Krishnanagar locality here on Tuesday evening. **** DES46 HR-COW VIGILANTE-LD NUH Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi arrested in connection with Nuh violence Gurugram: Cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with communal clashes that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district on July 31, police said. **** DEL139 SULABH-LD FOUNDER **** Sulabh International founder Bindeshwar Pathak dies after suffering cardiac arrest New Delhi: Sulabh International founder and social activist Bindeshwar Pathak, a pioneer in building public toilets, died at AIIMS here due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, according to a close aide. **** BOM11 CG-DAY-LD BAGHEL **** Accused in cases of crime against women to be barred from Chhattisgarh govt jobs: CM Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said the accused in cases of rape, molestation and other crimes against women and girls will be barred from government jobs in the state. **** MDS18 DAY-TN-CM-LD ADDRESS **** TN CM Stalin pitches for moving education to state list of Constitution Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday batted for shifting education to the state list of the Constitution from the concurrent list. **** BOM10 MH-MALIK-PATEL **** NCP's Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare meet party leader Nawab Malik Mumbai: NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, who support the faction led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Tuesday met party MLA Nawab Malik who was recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on medical grounds in a money laundering case. **** CAL25 MZ-DAY-ZORAMTHANGA **** Mizo society aggrieved by unfortunate, deplorable incidents in Manipur: Zoramthanga Aizawl: (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday said that unfortunate and deplorable incidents, which unfolded in violence-hit Manipur since early May, have ''deeply aggrieved'' the entire Mizo society. **** CAL33 BH-DAY-POLITICS **** In his I-Day speech, Nitish hopes 'freedom' from BJP in 2024 Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday expressed hope that the coming year will bring freedom from the BJP government at the Centre that he has vowed to dislodge by uniting the opposition.**** DEL160 NCR-LD-VETERAN-PARTITION-HORROR **** Train from Pakistan: Veteran recalls Partition horrors, travelling with bodies; finding money on corpses Noida: He was six years old when his family moved from Peshawar to India after Partition in 1947. They travelled for almost three days in a train with dead bodies, witnessing bloodshed and massacre across the new border that was created between India and the new-formed Pakistan. **** CAL30 WB - STUDENT - MAMATA **** Mamata blames small section of 'CPI-M faithfuls' in JU for ragging incident Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed a ''small section of CPI-M faithfuls'' in Jadavpur University (JU) for the alleged incident of ragging that claimed the life of a first year student. **** LEGAL LGD6 DAY-SCBA-LD CJI **** Greatest challenge before judiciary is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday said the greatest challenge before the Indian judiciary is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice and make sure that the judiciary is inclusive and accessible to the last person in the line. **** FOREIGN FGN56 UK-SUNAK **** My Hindu faith guides me as PM: Rishi Sunak at Morari Bapu 'Ram Katha' in UK London: Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday that his Hindu faith guides him in every aspect of his life and gives him the courage to do the best as the Prime Minister of Britain. By Aditi Khanna **** FGN53 DAY-3RDLD WORLD LEADERS **** India @77: World leaders underline 'privileged' and 'strategic' partnership with New Delhi Moscow/Washington: Russian President Vladimir Putin, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined their ''special'', ''privileged'' and ''strategic'' partnership with New Delhi as they wished India on its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday. **** FGN48: PAK-CRICKET-VIDEO-KHAN ****Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) omitted former prime minister Imran Khan from a video it released on Independence Day to pay homage to the country's cricket legends and milestones despite the fact that the cricketer-turned-politician led the World Cup-winning team in 1992.****

