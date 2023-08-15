"Work will continue irrespective of...": Delhi CM Kejriwal 

Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the rights of the people of Delhi were taken away by the recently passed Delhi Services bill in the Parliament but the work will continue in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the rights of the people of Delhi were taken away by the recently passed Delhi Services bill in the Parliament but the work will continue in the national capital. While addressing the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said," The rights of the people of Delhi were taken away by law. People are asking me how will I work now. Today, I assure the people of Delhi that the work will continue irrespective of whoever wants to take away the power."

"Free electricity, good education, and free travel for women will continue. The speed might reduce but the work will go on," he added. The Rajya Sabha on August 7 passed the Delhi Services Bill that empowers the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to control Group A services in Delhi including on matters relating to appointments, transfers and postings. The bill was already passed by Lok Sabha a week before.

The bill was passed in the Upper House after a division of votes in which 131 MPs voted in favour of the legislation and 102 against it. Meanwhile putting forward his vision of a new and more assertive India during his 10th address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the India of today was full of self-confidence.

"When we set our mind to a task, we get it done. This has been our track record. This is a new India full of self-confidence. Ye Bharat na rukta hai, na thakta hai, na haanfta hai aur na hi haarta hai (The India of today doesn't stop, tire, gasp or give up)," PM Modi said. He said the character of India will serve as the biggest catalyst in her quest to become a developed country by 2047, which would mark the completion of 100 years of independence)."In the next 25 years, we must move forward with the mantra of unity," PM Modi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

