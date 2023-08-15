Left Menu

White House: Having active talks about Biden visiting Hawaii

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:46 IST
White House: Having active talks about Biden visiting Hawaii

There are active discussions under way at the White House about President Joe Biden making a visit to Hawaii to check on Maui wildfire recovery efforts, White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton said on Tuesday.

She told reporters traveling with Biden to Wisconsin that Biden would address the situation in Maui, where wildfires killed dozens of people, in his remarks later on Tuesday in Milwaukee. "We are currently having active conversations about when a visit to Hawaii might be possible," Dalton said.

"As the president has said, we will be in Maui as long as it takes to provide everything they need," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023