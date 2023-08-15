I-Day: Rajasthan CM launches Annapurna Food Packet Scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Independence Day launched the state government's Annapurna Food Packet Scheme.

Referring to his government's public welfare schemes, Gehlot said these are not freebies (revdi) and are being implemented with ''excellent'' financial management.

''My announcements are not just announcements, I have done what I have said,'' the chief minister said.

Gehlot also distributed Annapurna Food Packets to some of the beneficiaries on the occasion, saying food packets would be distributed under the scheme every month to more than 1.04 crore families in the state for free.

He said many needy families were deprived of benefits due to the fixing of the maximum number of beneficiaries in the National Food Security Act (NFSA) by the central government.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, about 32 lakh NFSA and 'non-NFSA' families were given financial assistance, he said, adding that 'non-NFSA' families who were given financial assistance during the pandemic will also be provided with the free ration kits under the Annapurna Ration Kit Scheme.

Gehlot also urged the central government to implement the ration distribution regularly instead of extending it for six months at a time. He said the commission earned by ration dealers for distributing Annapurna food packets has been increased from Rs 4 to Rs 10 per kit.

Gehlot said under the government's Indira Gandhi smartphone scheme, 40 lakh girls and women have been given free smartphones in the first phase. Registration for the remaining one crore women under the scheme will start from August 20, he added.

The chief minister said his government was working with the vision of making Rajasthan one of the leading states by 2030.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra were also present on the occasion.

Each packet under the Annapurna scheme will contain gram dal, sugar, salt, edible oil, chilli powder, coriander powder and turmeric powder. Supplying food packets to beneficiaries at a cost of around Rs 370 a packet (including all expenses) would result in a monthly expenditure of around Rs 392 crore.

This scheme is part of Chief Minister Gehlot's Rs 19,000 crore 'Inflation Relief Package', which was announced by him to provide relief to the public from the burden of inflation.

