Change in name of NMML to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library comes into effect: Official

It was decided by NMML authorities to make August 14 has the date for the renaming to come into effect, they said.The special meeting of the NMML Society in June was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice president of the Society, the Culture Ministry had then said.In his address at the meeting, Singh had welcomed the proposal for change in name, since in its new form the institution exhibits the contributions of all prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi and their responses to various challenges faced by them, it had added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society with effect from August 14, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The vice chairman of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library's executive council said this in a post on 'X', formerly Twitter.

''Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023- in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI,'' the post read. It also had a picture of the Teen Murti House.

In mid-June, in a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society.

The renaming had prompting sharp reactions from the Congress. The Teen Murti Bhavan had served as the official residence of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Sources said that some administrative processes were needed to finally put an official stamp on the new name, and the final approval came a few days ago. It was decided by NMML authorities to make August 14 has the date for the renaming to come into effect, they said.

The special meeting of the NMML Society in June was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice president of the Society, the Culture Ministry had then said.

In his address at the meeting, Singh had ''welcomed the proposal for change in name'', since in its new form the institution exhibits the contributions of all prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi and their responses to various challenges faced by them, it had added. ANB ANB

