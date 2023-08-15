Left Menu

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma visits Nuh

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma on Tuesday offered prayers at a temple where people were stranded after clashes broke out on July 31 in Nuh district. There is a clear order from the government that no person involved in the violence should be spared, he said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-08-2023 22:18 IST | Created: 15-08-2023 22:18 IST
Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma visits Nuh
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma on Tuesday offered prayers at a temple where people were stranded after clashes broke out on July 31 in Nuh district. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

The minister performed 'jalabhishek' at the Nalhareshwar Shiva temple. ''Our government always gives the message of mutual brotherhood. Following the violence, the situation has returned to normal,'' Sharma said.

''Police and administration are working together. There is a clear order from the government that no person involved in the violence should be spared,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

A day after no-show, Burj Khalifa displays Pakistan's flag on its I-Day

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cuts, heatwave disrupt lives of sick Gazans and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's blood cancer therapy; Power cu...

 Global
3
Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

Key indices register decline in Stock Market opening

 India
4
Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather warnings

Following Hawaii wildfire, couple sues power companies over ignoring weather...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023