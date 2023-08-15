Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma visits Nuh

Haryana Transport Minister Moolchand Sharma on Tuesday offered prayers at a temple where people were stranded after clashes broke out on July 31 in Nuh district. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

The minister performed 'jalabhishek' at the Nalhareshwar Shiva temple. ''Our government always gives the message of mutual brotherhood. Following the violence, the situation has returned to normal,'' Sharma said.

''Police and administration are working together. There is a clear order from the government that no person involved in the violence should be spared,'' he said.

