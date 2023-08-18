Romanian PM hopes 60% of Ukrainian grain exports will go through Romania
Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 18-08-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:17 IST
- Country:
- Romania
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that he hoped 60% of Ukrainian grain exports will transit through Romania, although he stressed this was an ambitious target.
"We hope that over 60% of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports will transit Romania," Ciolacu said after meeting Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Bucharest.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Romania
- Bucharest
- Denys Shmyhal
- Ukrainian
- Ciolacu
- Marcel Ciolacu
- Romanian
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian navy vessel damaged in drone attack - Ukrainian source
Ukrainian sea drone attack damaged Russian naval vessel - Ukrainian intelligence source
Ukrainian orphans taste freedom after fleeing Russian occupation
Russian warship damaged in Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk naval base - sources
Ukrainian official says drones hit naval ship in Russian port. It's the latest attack inside Russia