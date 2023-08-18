Romanian PM hopes 60% of Ukrainian grain exports will go through Romania

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that he hoped 60% of Ukrainian grain exports will transit through Romania, although he stressed this was an ambitious target.

"We hope that over 60% of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports will transit Romania," Ciolacu said after meeting Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Bucharest.

