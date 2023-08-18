Left Menu

Romanian PM hopes 60% of Ukrainian grain exports will go through Romania

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 18-08-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:17 IST
Marcel Ciolacu Image Credit: Wikipedia
Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Friday that he hoped 60% of Ukrainian grain exports will transit through Romania, although he stressed this was an ambitious target.

"We hope that over 60% of the total volume of Ukrainian grain exports will transit Romania," Ciolacu said after meeting Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Bucharest.

