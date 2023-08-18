Left Menu

BJP alone can realize aspirations of Telangana statehood agitation: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:55 IST
BJP alone can realize aspirations of Telangana statehood agitation: Union Minister Kishan Reddy
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alleging that the ruling BRS ignored the promises made to people of the state, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said BJP alone can realize the aspirations of the Telangana statehood agitation.

The BRS government remembered the farm loan waiver after four and half years, just before the elections.

This has forced many farmers to take loans from moneylenders, while many others ended up as defaulters during the last four and half years, he told reporters at Khammam.

The farm loan waiver implemented in the state was grossly inadequate, said Reddy, President of Telangana BJP.

The union minister accused the BRS government of being 'negligent' towards its promise of double bedroom housing for poor.

The Centre has built four crore houses for poor in the country and the Union Cabinet recently approved construction of another two crore houses, he noted.

The Centre itself lent Rs 7 lakh crore to Telangana, either through banks or central PSUs, he claimed.

Telangana, which was once a surplus state, became debt-ridden because of the corruption, vote bank politics, lack of farsightedness of CM Chandrasekhar Rao.

He further claimed that the Congress and BRS had shared power at the Centre and the state earlier and they would come together again.

Speaking about the Left parties which once had a strong presence in Khammam district, Reddy said it is 'unfortunate' that the two Communist parties (CPI (M) and CPI) indulge in 'opportunistic politics' to join hands with some party for the sake of entering legislatures. Legislative Assembly polls would be held in Telangana in another few months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultations at Camp David summit; Ukrainian drone damages building in Moscow disrupting air traffic, Russia says and more

World News Roundup: US, South Korea and Japan to agree to crisis consultatio...

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

US STOCKS-Futures fall as concerns about higher-for-longer rates linger

 United States
3
BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

BRIEF-Norway awards one new CO2 storage permit

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer Linde; Pfizer's updated COVID shot effective against 'Eris' variant in mice study and more

Health News Roundup: AdaptHealth says incoming CEO sued by former employer L...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023