BJP alone can realize aspirations of Telangana statehood agitation: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Alleging that the ruling BRS ignored the promises made to people of the state, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said BJP alone can realize the aspirations of the Telangana statehood agitation.

The BRS government remembered the farm loan waiver after four and half years, just before the elections.

This has forced many farmers to take loans from moneylenders, while many others ended up as defaulters during the last four and half years, he told reporters at Khammam.

The farm loan waiver implemented in the state was grossly inadequate, said Reddy, President of Telangana BJP.

The union minister accused the BRS government of being 'negligent' towards its promise of double bedroom housing for poor.

The Centre has built four crore houses for poor in the country and the Union Cabinet recently approved construction of another two crore houses, he noted.

The Centre itself lent Rs 7 lakh crore to Telangana, either through banks or central PSUs, he claimed.

Telangana, which was once a surplus state, became debt-ridden because of the corruption, vote bank politics, lack of farsightedness of CM Chandrasekhar Rao.

He further claimed that the Congress and BRS had shared power at the Centre and the state earlier and they would come together again.

Speaking about the Left parties which once had a strong presence in Khammam district, Reddy said it is 'unfortunate' that the two Communist parties (CPI (M) and CPI) indulge in 'opportunistic politics' to join hands with some party for the sake of entering legislatures. Legislative Assembly polls would be held in Telangana in another few months.

