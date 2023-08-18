BJP, PM silent on charges against party members : TMC

The president of Assam unit of All India Trinamool Congress, Ripun Bora Friday alleged that the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi see corruption only in opposition parties but are silent on charges against the saffron party.

This is evident from the various scams pointed out in the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, he said.

Modi while speaking against corruption on Independence Day targetted only the opposition parties. ''It appears that the ruling party and its members are totally free from any kind of corruption, which is definitely not the case,'' Bora, a national spokesperson of the TMC, told journalists here.

''It is indeed surprising that the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders are silent on the serious financial irregularities and alleged scams which have been exposed by the CAG report released on August 10, 2023, he said.

The TMC leader said Modi on Quit India Movement Day targeted opponents by saying there must be a campaign to quit dynasty politics, corruption and politics of appeasement. ''We, however, want to remind him of the multiple scams in several states, including Assam, by BJP leaders over the past nine years,'' he added.

Bora urged the prime minister not to remain silent as the nation wants to hear about the various scams by the BJP leaders in respect to his ''vocal stand on corruption''.

Referring to the CAG report, he said the audit body had pointed out the flaws in the execution of Bharatmala Project, the Delhi-Gurugram Dwarka Expressway, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme and the Ayodhya Development Project. The CAG report also said that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has ''looted'' Rs 132 crore from citizens through toll plazas, resulting in transfer of the burden to the commuters, while the money from National Social Assistance Programme which has provision for pensions for the poor, the elderly, widows and the physically disabled, was diverted to put hoardings in 19 states and every district on the 'Swachh Bharat' fortnight, Bora said.

The CAG also criticised Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for design flaws and material substitutions in aircraft engines which led to production delays and a loss of Rs 159.23 crore by March 2022, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)