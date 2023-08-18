Left Menu

"Blame EVM, EC when they don't get votes, and now..." Anurag Thakur slams Congress on 'Rakshas' remark

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday slammed Congress leader Randeep Surjewala’s ‘Rakshas’ remark and said that calling voters of the BJP 'Rakshas' shows the mentality of the grand old party. 

ANI | Updated: 18-08-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 17:59 IST
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday slammed Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's 'Rakshas' remark and said that calling voters of the BJP 'Rakshas' shows the mentality of the grand old party. This came after Congress leader Randeep Surjewala used derogatory words to describe the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters, calling them 'Rakshas' (Monsters).

"If they're (Congress) calling people 'Rakshas' for not getting votes, this shows their mentality...when they don't get votes they blame EVM or Election Commission (EC) and now they're calling innocent people 'Rakshas'," Thakur said. Notably, Surjewala on August 13 used derogatory words to describe the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters, calling them 'Rakshas' (Monsters) while addressing the Congress 'Jan Akrosh rally' in Kaithal, Haryana.

Surjewala, in his speech, said that "Don't give jobs, at least give a chance to sit in the job. People of BJP and JJP are 'Rakshas' (Monsters) and those who vote for BJP and support them are 'Rakshas' too. Today I curse from this land of Mahabharata." The statement by Surjewala drew heavy criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders. (ANI)

