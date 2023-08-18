Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati Celebrates 77th Independence Day of India with USA-based Indians in Chicago

Shri Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, a member of the Maratha royal family of Kolhapur and former member of the Rajya Sabha, hoisted the Indian tricolour and celebrated the 77th Independence Day of India along with Indian Americans in Chicago on 15th August, 2023. Shri Raje is currently visiting the United States of America on an invitation of the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of Chicago - one of the largest organisations of Indians in the USA, representing over 300,000 culturally diverse Indian Americans in the Chicago land and Mid-West of the USA and has been operating since 1980. Senior congressman Danny Davis, Congressman Raja Krishna Murthy, H.E. Somnath Ghosh, Consul General, India to USA, were also part of the Independence Day celebrations there. Speaking at the event, Shri Raje said, "The Independence Day of India is a day to remember the valour and sacrifices made by our forefathers, countless freedom fighters and soldiers. I am thankful to the Indian community on the United States of America for inviting me to celebrate the 77th Independence Day of our great nation with them. Adhering to the principles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his life stories, I would like to appeal to all the Indians to take the pledge to keep the nation first in our lives on this momentous occasion." Shri Raje is currently visiting the United States of America in his personal capacity and attended a banquet gala dinner of the FIA of Chicago on 13th August. He will also be visiting several other US-cities, including Washington, New York and New Jersey in the coming days. About Shri Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati Shri Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati is a descendent of Great Maratha Warrior King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and an heir of the Maratha royal family of Kolhapur. Currently a social activist and an independent politician, he is also a former member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha 2016-2022) and was nominated by the President of India in recognition of his social service and his stature as a respected public figure in Maharashtra. Shri Raje is also involved in ensuring harmony among various social groups in Maharashtra and in the recent past, he has established "Swarajya Sangathna", which is a renaissance of Indian polity of giving power back to the "rayat - common man", as established in late 16th century by the great legendary King Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the first native sovereign after millennia of foreign domination. Shri Raje has also been working to preserve the legacy and heritage of Chhatrapati Shivaji's kingdom and is making efforts for restoration of forts in the state. He is also the Chairperson of Raigad Development Authority besides his other responsibilities of several Public and Private Charitable Institutions. Shri Raje is also a recipient of The Bene Merito honorary distinction from the Polish Government (2022) as a foreign national, ''in recognition of their merits in promoting Poland abroad''. Shri Raje is from the direct lineage of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Rajarshi Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj of Kolhapur, who had funded the movement led by Dalit icon B R Ambedkar for justice to the depressed classes.

