Chile's economy shrinks 0.3% in Q2 from previous quarter -central bank

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 18-08-2023 18:07 IST
Chile's economy shrinks 0.3% in Q2 from previous quarter -central bank
Representative Image
Chile's economy shrank 0.3% in the second quarter of 2023 from the previous three-month period, data from the country's central bank showed on Friday, better than market consensus of a 0.6% contraction in a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) in the world's largest copper producer also shrank 1.1% on a yearly basis, the central bank added. Economists had a median forecast of a 1.4% fall.

