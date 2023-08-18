"A decision is taken together...," Congress leader Pawan Khera on Lok Sabha elections row

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday reacted over the row emanating from a Congress leader's claim that the Congress was gearing itself up in all seven constituencies in Delhi for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and said that discussions keep happening for the betterment of the party, a decision is taken together. "Discussions keep happening for the betterment of the party and when discussions happen, different opinions are heard and after that, a decision is taken together," Congress leader Khera said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Admi Party (AAP) and said that AAP cannot be trusted adding that there is corruption rooted in their politics. Speaking to ANI, Sandeep Dikshit said, "Our stand is we cannot trust this party (AAP). There is corruption in their politics. They practice politics of dishonesty. They have no agenda on economic development and their focus is only on rolling out freebies. They are always ready to speak lies."

Sandeep Dikshit further stated that the recent meeting of the Delhi Congress leaders with the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi was held with the aim to strengthen the party and no discussion was held on fighting elections in the coalition. "We did not say that we will fight on all seven seats. We said we will prepare for the seven seats. Every party prepares irrespective of a coalition. When a coalition is formed then it will be decided who will contest on which seat. Our meeting was to strengthen the party. We did not discuss coalition in the meeting," he said.

Earlier a controversy had erupted between Aam Admi Party and Congress over Alka Lamba's statement claiming that the party had asked its cadres and leaders to start making preparations for the seven Lok Sabha seats for the 2024 elections. This statement triggered the AAP to threaten a walkout from the INDIA alliance. This forced Congress in charge of Delhi to make clarification that no talks had been held on the alliance in Delhi. (ANI)

